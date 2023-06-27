‘American Gladiators’ Is ‘Coming to a Town to Kick the **** Out of You’ in Netflix Series

‘American Gladiators’ Raye “Zap” Hollitt and Erika “Diamond” Andersch in a still from “Muscles & Mayhem.”

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, a look at the turbo-charged competition series of the ‘90s, debuts on Netflix June 28. There are five episodes.

The docuseries “chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the '90s. Told firsthand from the stars who lived through it, this five-part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame,” according to Netflix.

Created by Johnny Ferraro, American Gladiators was in syndication from 1989 to 1996. Contestants faced off in physical challenges, against other contestants, and against various costumed Gladiators with high-energy monikers, including Nitro, Blaze, Storm, Bronco and Titan.

NBC rebooted American Gladiators in 2008, with Laila Ali and Hulk Hogan hosting.

Back in 1994, Ryan Seacrest hosted Gladiators 2000, a version of the show targeting kids.

The Muscles & Mayhem trailer teases the rough-and-tumble lifestyle the Gladiators endured, both on the show and off. “We had groupies, we had sex, we had drugs,” said one former Gladiator. “And we were coming to a town to kick the **** out of you.”