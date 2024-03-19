All of ‘Community’ Comes to Peacock April 1

All six seasons of comedy Community turn up on Peacock April 1. Dan Harmon created the show and Joel McHale, Chevy Chase and Donald Glover are in the cast.

The show, about students at a community college, debuted on NBC in 2009 and ran for five seasons before it was cancelled. The final season streamed on Yahoo! Screen.

Community centers on lawyer Jeff Winger, played by McHale, who is forced to return to college when his degree is challenged as a fake. “As he reluctantly becomes the leader of a misfit collection of fellow students, Jeff soon realizes that the easy way out is no guarantee for survival in community college,” according to Peacock.

Also in the cast are Allison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash.

Harmon and the cast are at work on a Community movie that will stream on Peacock. Community: The Movie has Andrew Guest as an executive producer.