‘Community’ Movie Coming to Peacock

Peacock has a Community movie in the works. The show ran on NBC for six seasons, starting in 2009. Cast members Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong return.

Dan Harmon created the show, and is an executive producer on the movie, as are McHale, Andrew Guest, Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster.

“ ‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

Community totaled 110 episodes. All are on Netflix and Hulu. Peacock said it is “acquiring the full series library (non-exclusively).”

Chevy Chase, Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown were in the series but are not mentioned in the movie announcement.

Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television produce the new project.

“Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show.” ■