Fates & Fortunes | September 2022

Boyers

ACA CONNECTS

Patricia Jo Boyers was re-elected chair of ACA Connects, the industry organization representing smaller, independent cable operators. Boyers is the president, CEO and co-founder of cable operator Boycom Communications in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Formica

THE CABLE CENTER

Camilla Formica has joined The Cable Center in Denver as chief program officer, working alongside CEO Diane Christman on the next phase of the organization’s Vision 2025 strategic plan. She had been chief revenue officer and minority owner of NCTI.

COMCAST

Conor McCarthy has joined Comcast as director of government and regulatory affairs in Washington state. Most recently a Tacoma City Council member, McCarthy will development and implement the MSO’s government affairs and public policy strategy.

Barrett

CROWN MEDIA

Crown Media Family Networks has promoted Maureen Barrett to VP, talent relations and events. Formerly director, she joined the Hallmark Channel parent in 2021 and spearheads enhanced talent strategy and the ideation and execution of events including screenings, upfronts and TCA sessions.

Evans

CROWN MEDIA

Daryl Evans was elevated to senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Crown Media Family Networks. He most recently served as director of digital, overseeing the Hallmark Movie Checklist app, SEO strategy and sweepstakes development and execution.

ESTRELLA MEDIA

Estrella Media has elevated René Santaella to chief digital and streaming officer. As executive VP, digital and streaming media, the former Sony Pictures Television executive helped launch Estrella’s successful streaming and AVOD platforms.

Moses

GRAY

Gray Television has tapped Brad Moses as general manager of WTVG, its ABC affiliate in Toledo, Ohio. A Toledo native and 30-year TV veteran, he most recently was manager of Gray-owned CBS station KWCH and The CW affiliate KSCW in Wichita, Kansas.

MARKETRON

Hailey, Idaho-based TV ad tech firm Marketron has promoted Bo Bandy to senior VP, marketing. Bandy joined the company in 2019, building up Marketron’s marketing team and successfully launching its Marketron NXT and Marketron REV products.

Greenfield

NAT GEO

Karen Greenfield was named senior VP, of content, diversity and inclusion at National Geographic Content, a new post. She had been senior VP of business operations while serving as chair of Nat Geo’s diversity and inclusion council.

Crawford

NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL

NBCUniversal Local has named Melissa “Missy” Crawford president and general manager of KNSD and KUAN, its NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations in San Diego. She had been VP, creative and marketing at WNBC New York.

NCTA

Pat McAdaragh, president of Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based cable provider Midco, has been elected chairman of NCTA-The Internet & Television Association. He succeeds Comcast Cable president David Watson, who was named immediate past chair.

Calouri

NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon has promoted Sabrina Caluori to executive VP, head of marketing and brand strategy, leading on- and off-air consumer marketing, brand creative and content launches across linear, digital and social platforms. She had been senior VP, brand and content strategy.

OPENVAULT

OpenVault in Jersey City, New Jersey, has named Stuart Eaton VP of sales, LatAm, responsible for existing customers in prospects throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean. The 15-year Latin America sales veteran had most recently been global VP of sales for IS5 Communications.

Edara

PLUME

Kiran Edara has joined Palo Alto, California-based Plume as chief development officer. The 25-year software development executive most recently worked at Amazon Web Services, where he was director of software development and general manager of connectivity services, EC2 Edge.

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps has tapped Lisa Volonec as VP and general manager of KMTV, the company’s CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska. She most recently worked as regional business development director in the broadcaster’s Local Media Division.

Wilkin

SINCLAIR

Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Diana Wilkin VP and general manager of KOKH-KOCB, the company’s Fox-The CW stations in Oklahoma City. She comes from media consultancy Twelve 24 Media, where she was a managing partner.

SPT

Sony Pictures Television has named Katherine Pope as president of its Sony Pictures Television Studios, overseeing all of the company’s domestic scripted productions. Pope had been head of Charter Communications’s Spectrum Originals

since 2018.

Kissel

VIAMEDIA

Viamedia has promoted Lexington, Kentucky-based Madeline Kissel to VP, affiliate relations and business development. With Viamedia since 2012, she most recently worked in business development, overseeing 60 MVPD sales partnerships in more than 70 cities.

Briefly Noted

Other industry execs making moves

Brightcove has tapped Trisha Stiles as chief people officer. She was VP of employee success at Tableau. … Crown Media Family Networks also promoted Cynthia Raza to director, publicity; Megan Van Tine to dir­ector, corporate communications; Shaina Julian to manager, talent relations and events; and Julieann Spires to publicist. … Howard Stirk Holdings has added Priscilla Arai as senior producer and Charles House as head videographer. … NAB promoted four staffers: Nicole Gustafson and Josh Pollack to senior VP, government relations; Laura Kaufman to senior VP and corporate counsel, legal and regulatory affairs; and John Clark to senior VP, emerging technology, and executive director, PILOT. … Plume added Iman Abbasi as chief human resources officer. She was chief human resources officer at Symbiotic. Shari Piré has also joined Plume as chief legal and sustainability officer. She was chief legal officer and global head of sustainability at Cognate BioServices. ▪️