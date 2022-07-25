ACA Connects Re-Elects Patricia Jo Boyers Chairman

Lake Buena Vista, Florida -- ACA Connects said Monday that it has re-elected chairman and vice chairman Patricia Jo Boyers and Mike Bowker to those positions for another two years, while five incumbent board members received new three-year terms.

Boyers is president and CEO and co-founder of Boycom Vision, while Bowker is chief operating officer of Cable One, both member companies of ACA Connects.

“I am honored to continue as Chairman of ACA Connects at a time when the challenges have never been more serious or consequential,” Boyers said in a press release. “As in the past, my role is to ensure that ACAC staff have the tools they need to work on our behalf and our members have all the information they need to ensure positive outcomes, especially as government broadband dollars begin to flow to the states.”

Small cable operators are facing several regulatory and legal challenges, including major government action in promoting broadband deployment via the Commerce Department’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

“I’m very pleased to continue to serve with Patty Boyers in these important leadership roles at ACA Connects, an organization that protects and promotes the interests of more than 600 independent video and broadband providers in the hallways of government in Washington, D.C., and increasingly across the U.S.,” Bowker said. “With a massive influx of government broadband money on the way, we will do everything we can to ensure this funding is used wisely in helping close the digital divide.”

ACA Connects president and CEO Grant Spellmeyer thanked Boyers and Bowker for their leadership and dedication to the organization.

“As ACAC’s new leader, I am truly appreciative that Patty and Mike have agreed to work with me and the ACAC staff over the next two years to build on the many successes we had over the past few years,” Spellmeyer said. “With Patty and Mike at my side, I am confident that ACAC can meet the challenges ahead in advancing the interests of our members.”

ACAC’s election results were announced today at ACAC’s annual Members Meeting at the 17th Independent Show here. The Independent Show is a special gathering that unites a range of industry participants, including company leaders, informative speakers, tech vendors and various supporters of the independent video and broadband industry.

In other election results, ACA Connects also elected five incumbent members of its board of directors to new three-year terms:

“The Board of Directors elected today have the talent and deep experience that will surely translate into future success for ACAC. Their advice and guidance will be invaluable in telling our Members’ story and highlighting all the great things happening in their markets and communities fueled by a light-touch, investment-friendly regulatory environment,” Spellmeyer said.

Mike Bowker (Image credit: ACA Connects)

Leslie Brown (Image credit: ACA Connects)

Carla Framil-Ferran (Image credit: ACA Connects)

Ed McKay (Image credit: ACA Connects)

Drew Petersen (Image credit: ACA Connects)