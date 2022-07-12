Scripps Names Lisa Volenec GM of KMTV in Omaha, Neb.

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Lisa Volenec as VP and general manager of KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska, effective August 22.

Volenec, an Omaha native, is regional business development director for Scripps’ local media division. Before that she was an interactive account executive for KNXV-TV, Scripps’ station in Phoenix.

She replaces Dave German, who was named GM of Scripps’ stations in the Waco, Texas, market.

“Lisa has excelled in each of her roles with Scripps and proven herself to be a skilled leader,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “Her extensive news and sales experience and knowledge of the Omaha market will help drive KMTV’s success.”

Volenec started her career in TV news, serving as the main anchor for KPTM in Omaha. She also was the morning news anchor for the No. 1-rated “Todd and Tyler Show” on KEZO radio in Omaha. She later became senior reporter for KNXV-TV, Phoenix, where she later became part of the sales team..

“Omaha is where my career began, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to return home and work with the fantastic team at KMTV,” said Volenec. “Together, we will serve the Omaha community by continuing our commitment to quality local journalism.”