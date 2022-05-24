Scripps Names Dave German GM of TV Stations in Waco Market

E.W. Scripps Co. said it appointed Dave German as VP and general manager of its TV stations in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, market, effective June 20.

German had been VP and GM of Scripps’ KMTV in Omaha , Nebraska, since October. In Waco, he will oversee KXXV-TV and KHRD-TV. He succeeds Andrés Chapparo, who was named VP and general manager at Scripps’ WSFL in Miami, Florida.

“Dave is an outstanding leader and has consistently proven he can increase revenue and improve news coverage and station culture,” Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor said. “His experience leading multiple stations at once will help drive KXXV/KRHD’s success.”

German is a native of Savannah, where he began his broadcasting career in the engineering department and spent 28 years in sales at WJCL-TV/WTGS-TV. He was station manager at KTBY/KYUR-TV, Anchorage, Alaska, and general manager of KPEJ-TV Odessa, Texas.

“I look forward to returning to Texas and working with the great teams at KXXV and KRHD,” said German. “Together, we will deepen our commitment to quality journalism and community involvement in the Central Texas and Brazos Valley region.” ■