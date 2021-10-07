Scripps Names Dave German GM of KMTV in Omaha, Neb.
Broadcaster had been with KPEJ, Odessa, Tex.
E.W. Scripps said it named Dave German, who began his 36 year broadcasting career in the engineering department, as VP and general manager of KMTV, the CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, effective Oct. 18.
German previously was station manager of KPEJ, Odessa, Texas. He succeeds Larry Forsgren, who left the station in July.
“Dave has a record of partnering with local businesses to build strong relationships,” said Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “His hands-on experience in broadcasting, both in sales and in the newsroom, will help drive KMTV’s continued success.”
Before KPEJ, German was general manager of KTBY/KYUR in Anchorage, Alaska, Previously he was with WJCL/WTGS, Savannah, Ga., working in sales, news and production.
“The great team at KMTV has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving the greater Omaha area through quality journalism and community involvement,” German said. “I look forward to helping the station carry on that tradition.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
