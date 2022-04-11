E.W. Scripps Names Andrés Chaparro VP and GM of WSFL Miami

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Andrés Chaparro VP and general manager of WSFL Miami, effective Monday.

Andrés Chaparro (Image credit: E.W Scripps)

Chaparro had been VP and general manager of KXXV and KRDH, the Scripps stations in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas market since last year. He succeeds Bill Siegel, who Scripps promoted to run its stations in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Andrés has a record of bringing businesses and the community together, creating valuable partnerships and engaging with audiences,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “With his strong business relationships in Miami and commitment to quality, objective journalism, we know Andrés will help drive WSFL’s success.”

Before running KXXV and KRDH, Chaparro rose from station manager to general manager of KDEN, the Telemundo station in Denver. Earlier he was a sales manager for Telemundo.

“I look forward to working with the great team at WSFL,” Chaparro said. “Together, we can continue their meaningful work of serving Miami by strengthening relationships with local businesses and the community while empowering and bettering the lives of our audiences through thoughtful, reliable and honest information.” ■