Scripps Names Bill Siegel GM For West Palm Beach Stations
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec was station manager for WSFL-TV, Miami
The E.W. Scripps Co. named Bill Siegel as VP and general manager for its stations in West Palm Beach, Fla., WPTV and WHDT.
Siegel, who had been VP and GM of Scripps’ WSFL in Miami. He succeeds Lloyd Bucher, who left last year to run Nexstar’s operations in Charlotte, N.C.
“Bill is a veteran journalist dedicated to impactful and trustworthy journalism,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WPTV’s continued success.”
AT WSFL, Siegel worked with WPLG-TV to launch new local newscasts in Miami. He also worked with Scripps to develop and launch Florida 24, the statewide news channel.
Before WSFL, Siegel was senior director of news/content strategy for Scripps. He was executive news director for WWL-TV, New Orleans, and assistant news director at WISN-TV, Milwaukee.
“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Miami, and I know that our teams will continue to advance local journalism in South Florida,” Siegel said. “I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in West Palm Beach, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at WPTV.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
