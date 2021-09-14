Nexstar Names Lloyd Bucher General Manager in Charlotte

Nexstar Media said it named Lloyd Bucher VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operation in Charlotte, N.C.

Bucher, previously general manager at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, will oversee WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV and fox46.com.

He succeeds Ron Romines, who ran Nexstar’s Charlotte operations before being promoted by Nexstar to senior VP and regional manager. Bucher will report to Romines.

“We’re extremely pleased to have someone with Lloyd’s talent, experience and commitment stepping in to lead Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Charlotte,” said Romines. “His innovative approach to developing effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners and his ability to build high-quality news, sales, and marketing teams that collaborate effectively will serve WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV, and fox46.com well. We’re looking forward to celebrating the successes to come under Lloyd’s leadership of our talented staff in Charlotte.”

Originally a lawyer, Bucher moved to the TV business, working at stations in Miami and Philadelphia before joining WPTV in 2007 as director of sales.