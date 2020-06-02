Romines Gets WJZY-WMYT Charlotte GM Post

Ron Romines has been named vice president and general manager of Nexstar’s WJZY-WMYT Charlotte. Those are the Fox and MyNetworkTV stations in DMA No. 21. He starts immediately and will report to Doug Davis, senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar.

Since 2019, Romines has been a senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar. He joined the company in 2017 after its acquisition of Media General. He formerly was VP and general manager of WTEN Albany.

“Ron is a highly engaged, energetic and collaborative team-builder,” said Davis. “His depth of experience as a broadcast executive, lengthy track record of success, deep involvement in station operations, local content development and thoughtful engagement with local advertisers and community constituencies, make him an excellent choice to lead our newly-acquired Charlotte broadcast and digital operations.”

Romines previously worked in sales at WJTV-WAPT Jackson, WCCO Minneapolis and KOCO Oklahoma City.

“Throughout my career and especially during my three-and-a-half years with Nexstar, I’ve been fortunate to be presented with several leadership opportunities. I am excited and grateful to take on the role of overseeing our recently acquired Charlotte operations,” said Romines. “Charlotte is a growth market and there is immense opportunity ahead for these stations as part of Nexstar Broadcasting.”