Romines Shifts to Corporate Post at Nexstar

Ron Romines has been named senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar Media, overseeing broadcast and digital operations in multiple markets. The VP and general manager of WJZY-WMYT Charlotte, he assumes his new responsibilities July 26.

Romines will report to Andrew Alford, Nexstar president of broadcasting. He will work out of Nexstar headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Nexstar will search for a new general manager in Charlotte.

Romines held a senior VP/regional manager role at Nexstar in 2019-2020, and left the corporate position to get the Charlotte stations up and running after they were acquired from Fox. He joined Nexstar in 2017 following its acquisition of Media General, where he was VP and general manager of WTEN Albany. Romines spent 14 years at WTEN and became general manager in 2014.

“Ron’s done an outstanding job with WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV and FOX46.com, successfully launching them as Nexstar-branded media properties and spearheading their consistent improvement in ratings, revenue and profitability,” said Alford. “He’s extremely familiar with Nexstar and has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead highly-effective and successful management, sales and news teams that deliver impactful results for our advertisers, marketers and the local communities we serve. It is a pleasure to promote him to this new position and I look forward to his continued contributions to the Nexstar management team.”

Romines has also worked at WJTV-WAPT Jackson (MS), WCCO Minneapolis and KOCO Oklahoma City.

“I’m excited to be rejoining my colleagues at Nexstar’s HQ in Irving, and grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the company’s operations in Charlotte for the past year,” said Romines. “Nexstar’s ongoing commitment to hyperlocal content and the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we can offer clients create a distinct advantage for our broadcasting, digital and mobile platforms. I’m looking forward to my new responsibilities and I believe there is a lot of opportunity for success ahead.”