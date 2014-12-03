Romines Named WTEN Albany GM

Ron Romines, WTEN Albany general sales manager, has been named VP and general manager of the station. He started in the new role Dec. 1 and succeeded Andy Alford, who is now VP and general manager of Media General sibling WFLA Tampa, and is also Media General's VP-sales.

"Ron has been instrumental in driving significant revenue growth for us in the Albany market," said Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP, broadcast markets at Media General. "He is a true broadcast professional, who has interacted with every department at the station to improve performance. I am confident that Ron is the right leader for WTEN and that he will help us achieve continued growth in ratings and revenue."

Romines has been general sales manager at WTEN since 2005. He started his career as an account executive at WDBD Jackson, and later was WAPT local sales manager and then general sales manager.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the talented and dedicated staff at WTEN," he said. "Having shared the challenges and successes of the last 10 years with many of the staff members, I know it will be extremely rewarding to work with our determined and dependable professionals as we achieve new heights."