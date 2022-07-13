Viamedia Promotes Madeline Kissel To VP, Affiliate Relations, Business Development
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec joined company as an intern in 2012
Viamedia said it promoted Madeline Kissle to VP of affiliate relations and business development, a new post at the company.
In her new role Kissel is responsible for the process of identifying, pitching, negotiating and executing sales representation agreements with linear, digital and managed service clients in the cable and digital ad sales industries.
Kissel started working for Viamedia in 2012 as a marketing and research intern. In 2018, she moved into the business development division as business development and affiliate relations manager.
Also: Viamedia Launches Parity Ads Platform Synching Linear and CTV Commercials
“Madeline impressed us as soon as she started working at Viamedia and has grown into a trusted leader, insightful manager, and proven sales and business executive. Her skill and experience are perfectly suited to lead Viamedia’s expanding network of affiliate partnerships,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “There is no doubt she will bring value and innovation to even more distributors in this expanded role that recognizes her many successes.”
Kissel reports to Solomon and is based in Viacmedia’s Lexington, Ky., operational headquarters. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.