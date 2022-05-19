Viamedia Launches Parity Ads Platform Synching Linear and CTV Commercials

Viamedia, an independent ad company serving local cable operators, said it launched its Parity Ads Platform, which simultaneously inserts regionally targeted ads on linear streams to match local commercials appearing on cable.

The platform is designed to help local operators take advantage of the growth of CTV in their markets.

"Our new Parity Ads Platform is one of the industry's first transitional approaches and introduces the immediate next step to achieving fully dynamic advertising," said David Solomon, president & CEO at Viamedia. "This presents an enormous opportunity for our MVPD partners around the country to essentially turn their linear inventory into connected TV inventory, all while better serving their local communities, businesses and advertisers."

Viamedia’s Parity Ads Platform enables MVPDs to regionalize streaming distribution by inserting regionally targeted ads on linear streams which mirror the ads running on traditional SD and HD channels. Viamedia sees the Parity Ads Platform as transitional approach convergence. The platform is designed to help accelerate time-to-market and to reduce technological risks associated with transitioning linear into digital streams.

“The industry is beginning to catch on to the benefits of a parity approach. As subscribers are transitioned to streaming, there's often not enough impressions to sell independently. By replicating the same ad on two platforms, MVPDs are able to optimize linear and CTV feeds for advertisers, maximizing inventory and ad sales during the migration. This system is specifically developed to drive greater demand and value for existing advertising inventory,” Solomon said. ■