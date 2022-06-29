Gray Names Brad Moses GM of WTVG Toledo, Ohio
By Jon Lafayette published
Broadcaster worked at station from 1994 to 2000
Gray Television said it named Brad Moses as general manager of WTVG Toledo, Ohio, effective July 25.
Moses worked at WTVG from 1994 to 2000 as operations manager and director of creative services. Over his 30 years in the business, he was general manager of stations in Tampa, Raleigh and Savannah before joining Gray in 2015 as GM of KAKE Wichita, Kansas.
After Gray divested KAKE in 2016 because of the acquisition of Schurz's stations, Moses was named GM of KWCH and KSCW in Wichita. Over the past six years, KWCH and KSCW expanded local news programming to more than 95 hours per week and received numerous awards.
Moses succeeds Chris Fedele, who moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to run Gray’s stations there. ■
