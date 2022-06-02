Gray Names Chris Fedele as GM of WPTA and WISE Fort Wayne
By Jon Lafayette published
Broadcaster returns to station after running WTVG in Toledo
Gray Television named Chris Fedele as general manager of WPTA and WISE, its stations in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Fedele, an Indiana native, will be returning to ABC affiliate WPTA, where he spent 14 years in sales positions before becoming the station’s GM.
He left the station, spending 10 years as director of sales and marketing for WLEX Lexington, Kentucky, and then serving the past four years as GM of WTVG, Gray’s station in Toledo, Ohio.
He started his broadcasting career with Blair Television in New York.
Fedele succeeds Merry Ewing, who had run WPTA for six years. ■
