Gray Names More General Managers as It Prepares for Meredith Acquisition

Matt Moran and Peter Russell will be running new stations after Gray completes its acquistion of Meredith Local Media.

Gray Television continued to prepare for its acquisition of Meredith Corp.’s local media unit by naming new general managers at some of its stations.

The move follows Gray naming six of its current executives to be general managers of Meredith stations when the deal closes, which is expected to happen in December. Some of the new GMs replace executives moving to Meredith markets.

The markets affected by Tuesday’s announcement are Cleveland; Knoxville, Tennessee; Omaha, Nebraska; Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia; Peoria, Illinois; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

The new general managers are:

Matt Moran will run Gray’s Cleveland stations, WOIO and WUAB. Moran had been GM of WSAZ and WQCW in Charleston-Huntington. He replaces Erik Schrader, named GM in Atlanta by Gray on Monday.

Peter Veto was named general manager of WVPT and WBNX in Knoxville. He had been GM of WJRT in Flint, Michigan. Veto replaces Jasmine Hatcher Hardin, who will run WSMV Nashville.

Jim McKernan will become general manager of WOWT Omaha. He moves from WEEK in Peoria, Illinois. He’ll succeed Andrew Stewart.

David Hughes was named GM of WSAZ and WQCW in Charleston-Huntington. He has been GM of WVIR, Charlottesville, Virginia, since 2019. He replaces Moran.

Peter Russell is being promoted to replace McKernan as general manager of WEEK in Peoria. Russell is station manager at the station currently and success McKernan.

Laura Serbon will become general manager of WVIR in Charlottesville. Serbon is now the station’s general sales manager and will replace Hughes.