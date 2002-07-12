Granite announces management changes
On Friday, Granite Broadcasting Corporation announced station management changes at KSEE-TV and WPTA-TV, two of the eight television stations owned and operated
by Granite.
At KSEE-TV, Granite's NBC affiliate in Fresno, California, Jerry Giesler has
been named President and General Manager. KSEE's former President and General
Manager Mark Benscheidt and former General Sales Manager Todd Brown have
resigned.
At WPTA-TV, Granite's ABC affiliate in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Chris Fedele has
been promoted to President & General Manager.
