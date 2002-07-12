Granite announces management changes

On Friday, Granite Broadcasting Corporation announced station management changes at KSEE-TV and WPTA-TV, two of the eight television stations owned and operated

by Granite.

At KSEE-TV, Granite's NBC affiliate in Fresno, California, Jerry Giesler has

been named President and General Manager. KSEE's former President and General

Manager Mark Benscheidt and former General Sales Manager Todd Brown have

resigned.

At WPTA-TV, Granite's ABC affiliate in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Chris Fedele has

been promoted to President & General Manager.