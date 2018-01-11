Fedele to Head Gray's WTVG

Chris Fedele has been named general manager of Gray Television's ABC affiliate WTVG-TV Toledo, Ohio.



Fedele has been director of sates at NBC affiliate WLEX-TV Lexington, Ky., for the past decade. His resume also includes president and GM of ABC affiliate WPTA-TV Fort Wayne, Ind.



Fedele will succeed Pete Veto, who has been doing double duty as GM of both WTVG and WJRT Flint, Mich. Veto will continue to head up the Flint station.