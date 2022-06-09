Estrella Media Names René Santaella Chief Digital and Streaming Officer

Estrella Media named René Santaella chief digital and streaming officer, a new post.

Santaella had been executive VP, digital and streaming media and helped launch the company’s streaming and ad-supported video-on-demand platforms.

"Since joining our team, René has been hyper-focused on creating and building a dominant streaming and on-demand digital content business," said Estrella CEO Peter Markham. "In less than two years, we have grown into a market leader, hitting over 1 billion streaming minutes viewed across our platforms. We are a leader in FAST and streaming audio for Spanish-language content and a compelling content option for audiences in the U.S. and around the world. We are re-imagining the Spanish-language digital landscape, and René is an important part of the company’s continued growth and transformation.”

Also: Estrella Media Launching FAST Movie Channel Cine Estrella TV

Santaella joined Estrella in 2020. He had been senior VP, head of ad sales and business operations at Sony Pictures Television Digital Networks where he helped build the Crackle streaming network. Before that he was with Disney Interactive.

“I’m truly excited to continue to drive digital growth and innovation in the Spanish-language marketplace and build free ad-supported streaming content options for our Estrella Media audiences,” Santaella said. “It is an audience that demands more attention and investment from the advertising and entertainment industries and to be able to lead this effort during such a transformative time is inspiring. From news to digital-first series to streaming live video and audio, we are just scratching the surface of how our audience is entertained and informed.” ■