Nickelodeon Hires Sabrina Caluori as Senior VP, Brand & Content Strategy

Sabrina Caluori has been named senior VP, brand and content strategy for ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon unit.

Caluori most recently was founder and president of Theia Communications, a marketing consultancy focused on media and education. Before that she spent 12 years at HBO, rising to executive VP of marketing and digital media.

At Nickelodeon, Caluori will oversee the launches of original shows and movies, brand strategy, media buying, performance-based and lifecycle marketing and marketing analytics.

Caluori will report to Nickelodeon CMO Jenny Wall and will be based in New York.

“Sabrina is a creative brand strategist and energetic spirit with a proven track record of delivering global marketing campaigns that resonate culturally,” said Wall. “In a rapidly changing media landscape, Sabrina’s vast experience in digital transformation and her depth of knowledge in digital and social media and emerging technologies will help move Nickelodeon forward as its content, audiences and platforms continue to grow.”

Caluori was one of Multichannel News' 40 Under 40 in 2013 when she was a VP at HBO. Before HBO, Caluori was with the interactive agency Deep Focus, whose clients included HBO, Miramax, Google, Court TV and Comedy Central.