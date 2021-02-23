Nickelodeon, Mattel Plan ‘Monster High’ Series, Movie

Nickelodeon and Mattel said they plan to produce a new Monster High animated series and a live-action television movie musical based on the franchise.

The series will be available across Nick platforms in 2022.

The movie is expected to be available next year as well.

Also Read: Nickelodeon Invites Kids to Virtual Upfront on March 18

“Monster High’s strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever,” said Fred Soulie, GM, Mattel Television. “Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie.”

Monster High, first introduced in 2010, features the school-days adventures of the offspring of famous monsters, including Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein

“These classic monsters have always captured kids’ imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation. “We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can’t wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world.”

The Monster High programming underscores a key element of Nickelodeon’s content strategy, to build and expand the world's of enormously popular franchises such as Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants and Henry Danger.

The Monster High series and movie musical event join other Mattel Television content in production, including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket and Fireman Sam.

Production on the Monster High animated TV series is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, senior VP, animation development. Shea Fontana is serving as the showrunner. Jenny Jaffe and the writing team of Greg Erb and Jason Oremland have been tapped to write the Monster High live-action television movie.

Production on the Monster High movie for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin, senior VP, live-action and Shauna Phelan, senior VP, live-action scripted content. Adam Bonnett, executive producer and Christopher Keenan, senior VP of content development are overseeing the animated series for Mattel, and Bonnett is also overseeing the live-action movie for Mattel.