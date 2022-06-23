Pat McAdaragh Elected NCTA Board Chair

Pat McAdaragh, president of Midco, has been elected chairman of the board of NCTA-The Internet & Television Association. He succeeds the outgoing chairman, Comcast Cable president Dave Watson, who, not surprisingly, becomes immediate past chair.



That June 22 election also saw the following officers installed: Charter chairman Tom Rutledge, vice chairman; Cox Communications president Mark Greatrex, treasurer; and Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish, secretary.



Other board members elected were Ron Duncan, CEO, General Communication, to a three-year term as at-large system director; Dick Sjoberg, president, Sjoberg’s, Inc.; to a two-year term as rural/midsize director.



At-large programmer directors elected were Paramount Global's Bakish; David Nevins, chief content officer, scripted originals, Paramount Plus, and chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks; and Paul Buccieri, president, A+E Networks Group, all for for two-year terms.



Alfred Liggins, CEO, Urban One, was elected to a one-year term to fill the seat vacated by David Zaslav, who became president of Warner Bros. Discovery.



Elected associate director was Frank Drendel, chairman, CommScope, for a two-year term.



Joining the NCTA board was Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. Networks Group, as corporate programmer director, succeeding former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who exited after the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.