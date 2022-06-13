Melissa Crawford Named KNSD-KUAN San Diego President/GM

Melissa “Missy” Crawford has been named president and general manager of KNSD-KUAN San Diego, an NBC-Telemundo duopoly owned by NBCUniversal. She will report to Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local, and will work closely with Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group.

Crawford has worked at NBCUniversal Local for nearly 11 years. She was VP of creative and marketing for WNBC New York for the last 10 years.

“Missy is an inspiring leader. She is very innovative and one of the top broadcast brand directors in the country,” Staab said. “With San Diego being home to two successful stations that operate like one team to meet the needs of the market’s ever-changing communities, Missy is the perfect leader to help both businesses build upon their accomplishments and plan out the next phase in their evolution as our industry continues to change.”

She succeeds Todd Mokhtari, who shifted to the GM job at KNBC-KVEA Los Angeles in April.

“Missy has been a great partner to our Telemundo 47 team,“ Martinez said. ”I’m excited to see what she and our San Diego team will do together to build on the great work they’re already doing.”

Before WNBC, Crawford worked at KGO San Francisco for 15 years. She started as an intern and moved on to creative services roles, including creative services manager. ■