Melissa Crawford Named KNSD-KUAN San Diego President/GM
By Michael Malone published
Comes from WNBC New York, where she was VP of creative and marketing
Melissa “Missy” Crawford has been named president and general manager of KNSD-KUAN San Diego, an NBC-Telemundo duopoly owned by NBCUniversal. She will report to Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local, and will work closely with Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group.
Crawford has worked at NBCUniversal Local for nearly 11 years. She was VP of creative and marketing for WNBC New York for the last 10 years.
Also: Local News Close-Up: News Reboots in Sunny San Diego
“Missy is an inspiring leader. She is very innovative and one of the top broadcast brand directors in the country,” Staab said. “With San Diego being home to two successful stations that operate like one team to meet the needs of the market’s ever-changing communities, Missy is the perfect leader to help both businesses build upon their accomplishments and plan out the next phase in their evolution as our industry continues to change.”
She succeeds Todd Mokhtari, who shifted to the GM job at KNBC-KVEA Los Angeles in April.
“Missy has been a great partner to our Telemundo 47 team,“ Martinez said. ”I’m excited to see what she and our San Diego team will do together to build on the great work they’re already doing.”
Before WNBC, Crawford worked at KGO San Francisco for 15 years. She started as an intern and moved on to creative services roles, including creative services manager. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.