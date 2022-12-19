Fates & Fortunes | December 2022

Kristen Hall

CBS STUDIOS

Kristen Hall has rejoined CBS Studios in Los Angeles as executive VP of communications, overseeing all publicity and communications strategies. She returns after four years at Amazon Studios/Prime Video, where she was director of original series publicity.

COMCAST

Michael Slovin was named VP and general manager of Comcast Smart Solutions, based in Philadelphia and tasked with overseeing integration of the cable company’s advanced connectivity options with leading smart technology partners. He was VP, national field sales.

Sharon Kroll Cohen

COMMON SENSE MEDIA

Sharon Kroll Cohen advanced to chief marketing officer at Common Sense Networks in Los Angeles, parent of kids’ streaming service Sensical. Formerly VP, marketing, she joined the company in December 2021 from Nickelodeon, where she had been EVP.

THE CW

The CW Network has appointed Rebekah Dopp as executive VP of distribution, strategy and affiliate relations. The former CBS and HBO affiliate relations executive was most recently global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, brand and reputation at Google.

Cheryl Dolins

FOX

Cheryl Dolins was named senior VP, comedy programming and development at Fox Entertainment, based in Los Angeles. She was senior VP, comedy development at 20th Television, leading the development of all studio comedies for streaming, broadcast and cable.

GRAY TELEVISION

Gray Television has elevated Jaime Sayre Kawaja to general manager/general sales manager of Fox affiliate WFLX West Palm Beach, Florida. She had been general sales manager at Gray-owned CBS station WKYT Lexington, Kentucky.

John Matts

HALLMARK MEDIA

John Matts joined Hallmark Media as chief financial officer, based in New York and reporting to president and CEO Wonya Lucas. Most recently CFO of Golf Channel, he also held financial leadership posts with NBCUniversal in the broader NBC Sports Group and at NBC News.

Alice Rao

HALLMARK MEDIA

Hallmark Media added Alice Rao as senior VP, publicity, based in Los Angeles. She was a communications and publicity consultant working with Netflix, HBO Max, Turner Networks and MRC Media on series such as Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, Russian Doll and The Upshaws.

HEARTLAND VIDEO

Heartland Video Systems named Alex Hudgins as Middle Atlantic regional sales manager. He comes from Videndum Production Solutions, where he handled Midwest and Southeast accounts for brands such as Vinten, Sachtler, Autoscript, Anton Bauer, Litepanels and Quasar Science.

Makeda Mays Green

NICKELODEON

Makeda Mays Green was elevated to senior VP, cultural and consumer insights at Nickelodeon, based in New York. An 11-year veteran of the network, she is the

former director of education and research, digital media, at Sesame Workshop.

NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon promoted Andrea Strauss to senior VP, content and brand insights, adding oversight of the West Coast insights group to her duties. A Nick veteran of more than two decades, she will continue to lead the brand, consumer insights and content insights teams.

Jay Prasad

RELO METRICS

Jay Prasad, a veteran ad technology and measurement executive, was named CEO of Relo Metrics, formerly known as GumGum Sports, which uses artificial intelligence to measure the value of sports sponsorships. Prasad was most recently LiveRamp’s chief strategy officer for TV.

SINCLAIR

Valerie Koonce was named VP and general manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stations in Boise, Idaho, CBS affiliate KBOI and The CW affiliate KYUU. She most recently was marketing sales manager at Sinclair’s KUTV Salt Lake City, Utah.

John Manzi

SINCLAIR

Sinclair Broadcast Group also named John Manzi VP and general manager of KRCR (ABC), KRVU (MyNet) and KUCO (Univision) in Chico, California. He will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of services to KCVU (Fox). Manzi was VP/GM at Sinclair’s KSAS-KMTW in Wichita, Kansas.

STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL

Cyrus Farrokh has joined Studio Ramsay Global, the production company created by Gordon Ramsay and Fox Entertainment, as senior VP, strategy. He had been president, distribution at Propagate Content, where he launched international operations.

Christy Coffey

TRULY ORIGINAL

Christy Coffey has joined Truly Original as VP, development and talent, overseeing casting and talent relations. She had been casting director with Big Fish Entertainment as well as with Netflix and Viacom, with credits including Teen Mom, The Hills and Martha Knows Best.

Marybeth Strobel

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Warner Bros. Discovery upped Marybeth Strobel to executive VP, advertising sales, responsible for Food Network, TLC, OWN, Cooking Channel, TBS Entertainment, Cartoon Network and WB Syndication. She had been at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

WSB

Cox Media Group-owned WSB Atlanta has elevated Brad Nitz to chief meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. A meteorologist with the CBS station for 17 years, he has also worked for NBC News and at stations in Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida.

Briefly Noted

Other industry executives making moves



Streaming technology provider Brightcove tapped Scott Levine as senior VP, head of product, based in New York. He was senior VP of product and technology at TelevisaUnivsion. … Ross Liberman has joined Hotwire Communications as senior VP of government affairs, based in Washington, D.C. He had served in the same role at ACA Connects. … Camie Nicholas was named VP and general manager of Sinclair-owned Fox/MyNet affiliate KSAS in Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas. She will also oversee Dabl station KMTW. She had been general sales manager of the stations. … The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has elected its officers for 2023: Richard T. Jenkins of Warner Bros. Discovery, president; Richard Welsh of Deluxe Media, executive VP; Michael Zink of Warner Bros. Discovery, education VP; and Lisa Hobbs of MediaKind, secretary/treasurer, all for two-year terms. ▪️