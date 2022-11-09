Gray Names Jaime Sayre Kawaja GM At WFLX-TV, West Palm Beach
Exec will also serve as general sales manager
Gray Television said it promoted Jaime Sayre Kawaja to general manager and general sales manager of WFLX-TV, its Fox affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Since 2018 Kawaja had been general sales manager at Gray’s WKYT-TV, in Lexington, Ky., where she began her TV career as an intern 25 years ago. She served as account executive, regional, digital and local sales manager before being promoted to general sales manager.
The position was previously held by John Heislman.
WFLX’s news is handled by E.W. Scripps owned WPTV under a shared services agreement. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
