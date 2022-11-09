Gray Names Jaime Sayre Kawaja GM At WFLX-TV, West Palm Beach

Gray Television said it promoted Jaime Sayre Kawaja to general manager and general sales manager of WFLX-TV, its Fox affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Since 2018 Kawaja had been general sales manager at Gray’s WKYT-TV, in Lexington, Ky., where she began her TV career as an intern 25 years ago. She served as account executive, regional, digital and local sales manager before being promoted to general sales manager.

The position was previously held by John Heislman.

WFLX’s news is handled by E.W. Scripps owned WPTV under a shared services agreement. ■