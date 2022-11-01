The CW Names Rebekah Dopp Head of Distribution, Strategy, Affiliate Relations

The CW Network, acquired by Nexstar Media Group in August, said it named Rebekah Dopp executive VP of distribution, strategy and affiliate relations, effective immediately.

Dopp had been with Google, where she was global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, brand and reputation. At The CW, Dopp will report to Dana Zimmer, Nexstar’s president and chief distribution and strategy officer, and Dennis Miller, named president of The CW after it was bought by Nexstar.

“Rebekah is a leader and strategic thinker who will bring an incredible skill set to The CW,” Zimmer said. “She has both the depth and breadth of experience in the linear broadcast, digital and streaming world, and will be a formidable presence leading the distribution of The CW Network.”

“I’m excited to begin working with Rebekah as she assumes her new role,” Miller said. “She understands the industry and is extremely familiar with our network partners — she will be a huge asset for The CW as we begin discussing the evolution of our programming with them.”

Before joining Google, Dopp had been with the CBS Television Network and HBO, holding multiple executive affiliate relations posts.

“The CW Network, together with Nexstar’s diverse media portfolio, reach and dedication to localism, is an unbeatable combination,” Dopp said. “I am eager to return to broadcasting and there is no better place than Nexstar to do it.” ■