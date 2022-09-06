Studio Ramsay Names Cyrus Farrokh Senior VP, Strategy

Studio Ramsay Global, the production company formed by Fox Entertainment and TV chef Gordon Ramsay has named Cyrus Farrokh as senior VP of strategy.

Cyrus Farrokh will work with Ramsay, Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials and Studio Gordon Ramsay’s chief creative officer Lisa Edwards in leading the company’s U.S. operations, business development and global growth strategy.

Previously president, distribution, at Propagate Content, Farrokh will be based in L.A.

“I’ve known and admired Cyrus for many years as he’s represented FAE’s intellectual property with great energy, creativity and aplomb,” Wade said. “He’s played an invaluable role in growing our presence around the world, and as we mark the first anniversary since SRG’s formation and start building out its leadership team, we’re excited to bring Cyrus in-house to focus his talent, experience and instincts on Gordon’s rapidly expanding content portfolio and growth plans.”

Before Propagate, Farrokh was with Electus, Shine International and Media Rights Capital. He began his career as an agent trainee at Endeavor.

“I am thrilled to join the fantastic Studio Ramsay Global team as they continue to innovate and represent excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more,” said Farrokh. “I want to thank Gordon, Lisa, Rob and Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier for their incredible energy and support, and for placing no limits on this ambitious new growth phase as we enter exciting new markets, verticals and business ventures.” ■