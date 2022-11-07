Sinclair Names Camie Nicholas GM For Wichita, Kansas, Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Camie Nicholas VP and general manager of KSAS-TV and its simulcast stations in the Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas Market.

Nicholas, who had been the stations’ general sales manager since 2017, will also oversee Mercury Broadcasting’s KMTW-TV, which is managed by Sinclair.

She succeeds John Manzi, who became general manager of Sinclair’s stations in Chico, California.

“Camie has deep relationships in Wichita and a history of successfully growing the revenue at the stations, and we are thrilled she is stepping into the GM role to lead the team,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of broadcast for Sinclair.

Before joining Sinclair, Nicholas was sales manager for Connoisseur Media in Wichita. She has also held positions with KAKE, KSN, anc Cox Media.

After five years as GSM for Sinclair, I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to elevate my position to General Manager of Fox Kansas and MyTV Wichita and I look forward to leading such an amazing team. I appreciate Sinclair for promoting from within and the importance they place on the success of each and every station in our company,” Nicolas said. ■