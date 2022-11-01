Sinclair Names John Manzi GM of Chico, Calif., Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named John Manzi as VP and general manager of its stations in Chico, California.

Sinclair owns WCRR, WRVU and KUCO in the market. Manzi will also oversee the services Sinclair provides to KCVU.

Most recently VP and general manager of Sinclair’s KSAS and KMTW Wichita, Kansas, Manzi succeeds Teansie Garfield, who retired.

“When we brought John to Sinclair to lead the stations in Wichita, we knew he would be a great addition to the executive team,” Sinclair chief operating officer and president of broadcast Rob Weisbord said. “He will now shift his leadership and business skills to Chico and we’re confident he will continue his track record of successfully growing the stations and their revenue.”

Before Wichita, Manzi was GM at KDOC Los Angeles and KRCW Portland, Oregon. He began his careers as an account executive for Telerep in New York and has worked at stations in Denver and New Orleans.

“I’m fortunate to be able to return to California and join the Northstate’s leading news team,” Manzi said. “I look forward to immersing myself into this beautiful landscape and to building on the stations’ stellar reputation in the community.” ■