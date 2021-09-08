Sinclair Names John Manzi GM for KSAS-TV in Wichita

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named John Manzi as VP and general manager of KSAS-TV in Wichita, Kansas.

Previously group VP of operating for RNN National, Manzi will also oversee KSAS’s simulcast stations in the market, as well as My Network TV affiliate KMW-TV.

He succeeds James Baronet, who is now running Nexstar Media’s broadcast and digital operations in Topeka, Kansas.

“John has a unique skillset that combines sales, business and engineering, the perfect combination for a General Manager in today’s environment,” said Rob Weisboard, president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer for Sinclair. “His history of successfully growing the revenue and share of local stations makes him a great addition to Sinclair and KSAS, and we’re happy to have him join our team.”

Before RNN, Manzi was president and general manager of KDOC-TV, Los Angeles, where he grew core revenue by 200% while adding news, sports and entertainment programming. Earlier he was GM at KRCW-TV, in Portland, Oregon, and a sales manager at KWGN-TV, Denver, and WUPL-TV, New Orleans. He began his career at TeleRep in New York.

Manzi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Systems from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, where he was captain of the varsity soccer team. He became an officer in the U.S. Navy upon graduation.

“I am fortunate and excited for this opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group. The company’s diversified portfolio of legacy and digital media assets position it to capitalize on the changing media landscape,” Manzi said. “I look forward to working with the KSAS-TV team and to making an immediate positive contribution."