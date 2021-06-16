Nexstar Names James Baronet GM for Operating in Topeka, Kansas

(Image credit: Nexstar)

Nexstar Media said it appointed James Baronet a VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Topeka, Kansas.

In his new post, Baronet will be overseeing KSNT-TV, an NBC affiliate, KTMJ-TV, a Fox outlet, plus Nexstar's operating agreement with Vaughan Media’s KTKA-TV, which broadcasts ABC and the CW programming. Since 2016, Baronet had been GM of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KSAS-TV, the Fox affiliate in Wichita, Kansas.

He succeeds Robert Raff, now GM of Nexstar’s WBTW-TV, Myrtle Beach , and reports to Julie Bruett, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“Jim’s proven leadership experience as a broadcast executive, coupled with his lengthy track-record of success at Nexstar and his familiarity with Kansas and its two major television markets, Wichita and Topeka, make him the perfect candidate to oversee KSNT-TV, KTMJ-TV, and our relationship with Vaughan Media’s KTKA-TV,” said Pruett.

“Jim has grown broadcast and digital revenues, expanded local programming, and developed non-traditional revenue streams and new business opportunities throughout his career,” she said. “He has consistently built highly successful sales teams who deliver innovative marketing solutions that generate positive results for local and national advertisers. We’re proud to welcome Jim back to Nexstar and we look forward to celebrating his continued success as the leader of our Topeka media operations.”

Before coming to Kansas Baronet was VP of Nexstar’s properties in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He also held posts in Waco, Texas and Evansville, Indiana.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to return to the company and oversee its broadcast and digital operations serving Topeka, the state capital and an area with which I am very familiar,” Baronet said.

“These stations have a legacy of success and service to the community, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to continue generating unparalleled results for our clients and enhancing the overall experience for our dedicated viewers and digital users,” he said.