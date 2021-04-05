Nexstar Names New GMs in Knoxville, Roanoke, Myrtle Beach

Kimberly Byrd (Image credit: Nexstar)

Nexstar said it promoted three long-time broadcast executives to run its operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, Roanoke, Virginia, and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Kimberly Byrd was named VP and GM of WATE-TV, Knoxville, effective in May. Byrd had been general sales manager at WATE. The station’s current GM, Coby Cooper, is retiring.

Ben Oldham was tapped as VP and GM of WFXR-TV and WWCW-TV in Roanoke. Oldham had been general sales manager at WIAT-TV, Birmingham, Alabama. He succeeds Arika Zink.

Robert Raff moves up to a larger market, becoming VP and GM of WBTW-TV, Myrtle Beach. Raff had been general manager at KSNT-TV and KTMI-TV, Topeka, Kansas. He also oversaw Nexstar’s joint sales and shared services agreements with Vaughan Media’s KTKA-TV. He replaces Jeff West.

Ben Oldham (Image credit: Nexstar)

“Kim, Ben, and Robert are representative of the outstanding leaders within Nexstar’s management ranks,” said Tim Busch, Nexstar Inc.’s president of broadcasting.

“They have built exceptional sales teams that produce effective marketing solutions to drive growth for Nexstar’s local advertising partners, developed innovative and exclusive local content for viewers and digital users, and shown the ability to forge important community relationships. As the nation’s largest local broadcaster, we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented, experienced executives, and it is gratifying to watch their continued advancement throughout the company. Identifying leaders and promoting from within is a core foundation to Nexstar and this company’s ongoing success,” Busch said. “Kim, Ben, and Robert are proven leaders, and each has a long track record of individual achievements. We look forward to celebrating the results of their continued accomplishments as they undertake their new roles within Nexstar.”

Byrd will report to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division. Oldham will report to senior VP and regional manager Doug Davis. Raff reports to senior VP and regional manager Andy Alford.