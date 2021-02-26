Nexstar Broadcast President Tim Busch To Retire June 1

Nexstar announced that Timothy Busch, its president for broadcasting, will retire June 1.

The company is commencing a search for a successor to Busch.

Busch has been in the broadcast industry for 36 years. He joined Nexstar in 2000 as general manager at WROC-TV in Rochester, N.Y.

“Tim and I have worked collaboratively for over 20 years and I’m grateful for his leadership, expertise and friendship. Tim has been instrumental in building the foundation for what Nexstar has become and the values that we have established in terms of our commitment to our team members and the local communities where we operate,” said Nexstar founder and CEO Perry Sook.

“Tim leaves us well positioned to continue our growth as we have a deep bench of experienced broadcast and digital executives and we are immediately commencing a search for Tim’s successor,” Sook said.

Before joining Nexstar, Busch was general sales manager at WRGZ-TV in Buffalo, N.Y. Earlier in his career he worked in radio at Taft Broadcasting’s WGR AM and FM.

“Throughout my years at Nexstar, I have been fortunate to work directly with Perry Sook and Nexstar’s talented team which has re-shaped the industry, delivered great service to the viewers and users of our content and delivered compelling marketing solutions for companies of all sizes,” Busch said.

“In addition to building America’s largest local media company, I am proud of our countless accomplishments over the past two decades,” Busch said. “With a dynamic executive team in place, I am highly confident that the next generation of leaders at Nexstar will extend the company’s exemplary long-term record of success and the continued creation of shareholder value. I wish everyone in the Nexstar Nation the very best as they execute on their plans for continued growth.”

Busch has been involved in a number of industry groups. He currently serves as a Trustee of the Ohio University Foundation Board, TVB Executive Board, NBC Affiliates Association Board and the Media Ratings Council Board.

