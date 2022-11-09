Warner Bros. Discovery Names Marybeth Strobel EVP, Ad Sales
Exec will represent Food Network, TLC, OWN, Cooking Channel, TBS, Cartoon and WB Syndication
Warner Bros. Discovery said it promoted Marybeth Strobel to executive VP advertising sales.
Strobel, who had been senior VP, advertising sales at Turner Sports before Discovery acquired Warner Media, will be one of three top sales executives reporting to Jon Steinlauf, WBD’s chief U.S. advertising sales officer.
Her portfolio includes Food Network, TLC, Won, Cooking Channel, TBS Entertainment, Cartoon Network and WB Syndication.
She replaces Karen Grinthal who is retiring.
“Marybeth is an experienced sales leader who will bring a fresh perspective to her suite of brands that are key sales drivers for our advertisers and loved by our audiences,” said Steinlauf. “She will serve as an excellent complement to our existing bundle leadership team, as we continue to drive client-focused solutions across the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry.”
Earlier in her career, Strobel held positions at ad agencies including Strobel held positions at several advertising agencies including Televest, Wells BDDP and Barry Blau. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.