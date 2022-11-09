Warner Bros. Discovery Names Marybeth Strobel EVP, Ad Sales

Warner Bros. Discovery said it promoted Marybeth Strobel to executive VP advertising sales.

Strobel, who had been senior VP, advertising sales at Turner Sports before Discovery acquired Warner Media, will be one of three top sales executives reporting to Jon Steinlauf , WBD’s chief U.S. advertising sales officer.

Her portfolio includes Food Network, TLC, Won, Cooking Channel, TBS Entertainment, Cartoon Network and WB Syndication.

She replaces Karen Grinthal who is retiring.

“Marybeth is an experienced sales leader who will bring a fresh perspective to her suite of brands that are key sales drivers for our advertisers and loved by our audiences,” said Steinlauf. “She will serve as an excellent complement to our existing bundle leadership team, as we continue to drive client-focused solutions across the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry.”

Earlier in her career, Strobel held positions at ad agencies including Strobel held positions at several advertising agencies including Televest, Wells BDDP and Barry Blau. ■