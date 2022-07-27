Warner Bros. Discovery Picks Senior Ad Sales Leadership

Jon Diament (left) has expanded responsibilities at Warner Bros. Discovery. Katrina Cukaj will leave the company

Warner Bros. Discovery picked senior leadership for its ad sales team following the acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery earlier this year, with mostly former Discovery executives getting key posts.

The changes were announced by Jon Steinlauf, the former head of Discovery ad sales, who was named chief U.S. advertising sales officer for Warner Bros. Discovery shortly before the combination was finalized.

Under the new organization, sales for Warner Bros. Discovery’s collection of cable networks will be spearheaded by three executives, Jon Diament, Karen Grinthal and Greg Regis.

The company is expected to make deep cuts in the combined ad sales staff as part of its effort to deliver $3 billion in cost savings to Wall Street.

The top WarnerMedia sales executive, Katrina Cukaj, will be leaving but has agreed to stay with the company through a transition period. Cukaj was named head of ad sales after the Discovery deal was announced and JP Colaco left. Cukaj was with Turner Broadcasting before Time Warner Inc. was acquired by AT&T. Under AT&T many top Turner executives left the company.

Laura Dames, who was named executive VP of WarnerMedia ad sales last year, is leaving the company.

Among the remaining WarnerMedia execs, Diament, will continue to oversee linear and digital sales for Turner Sports. He will also oversee sales for Discovery Channel, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, truTV, Science Channel, NBA TV and MotorTrend.

Andrea Zapata, who joined WarnerMedia as head of research last year, will lead research, data and insights for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Former Discovery executive Grinthal will oversee linear and digital sales and revenue for Food Network, TLC, TBS Entertainment, OWN, Cooking Channel, Cartoon Network and WB Syndication.

Regis will oversee linear and digital sales and revenue for HGTV, CNN, ID, TNT Entertainment, Magnolia Network, Travel and HLN. He and Grinthal had been executive VPs at Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery also said that John Daily will lead cross-company partnerships and new business, and Laura Galietta will lead integrated advertising sales marketing.

Jim Keller will set strategy for Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and digital products including HBO Max, Discovery Plus, CNN Digital and sports, as well as oversee advanced advertising, programmatic, TV everywhere and video-on-demand.

Sheereen Russell will lead Warner Bros. Discovery’s DEI content monetization efforts while maintaining her leadership role at OWN.

Robert Voltaggio will oversee pricing and planning, Voltaggio will also be responsible for sales support, commercial operations and direct response. ■