Katrina Cukaj Replacing Joe Hogan at WarnerMedia Ad Sales Unit

WarnerMedia said Katrina Cukaj has been named lead of for ad sales and client partnerships, replacing Joe Hogan.

Hogan, a 30-year veteran at the company, is the latest former Turner executive to leave since AT&T acquired Time Warner.

Cukaj, another Turner veteran, had been lead for marketing, creative and network partnerships.

She reports to JP Colaco, the head of advertising sales who last year replaced former Turner Ad Sales President Donna Speciale, who now heads ad sales for Univision.

In her new post, the company said Cukaj will oversee the go-to-market sales team and their relationships with agencies and clients. Part of her portfolio will be the upcoming ad-supported version of HBO Max launching this June.

“Katrina’s dynamic industry prowess and innate ability to cultivate long-lasting relationships has led our sales team and clients to success time and time again throughout her twenty-plus year tenure with our company,” said Colaco. “She has demonstrated her capabilities wearing a variety of leadership hats, including as executive vice president of CNN Ad Sales. I know she will infuse the spirit of collaboration into every initiative and wield her passion for WarnerMedia’s history of iconic storytelling to propel our sales organization and our partners into the bright future.”

Cukaj will continue to oversee marketing, creative and network partnerships until a replacement is named.

“The last two decades at WarnerMedia have equipped me with the vital experiences to guide our team and our clients through this pivotal moment in our industry, as the market itself and consumer’s needs rapidly evolve,” she said.

Colaco thanked Hogan for his “meaningful effort and commitment” to the ad sales organization over the past 30 years and wished him continued success.

“I feel confident the moment is right to pursue fresh possibilities and pass the baton to a new, capable sales leader in Katrina,” said Hogan. “We have worked together for a number of years and I look forward to cheering them on as both she and the sales team innovate and excel on behalf of our customers.”