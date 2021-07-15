Laura Dames, Andrea Zapata Get Sales Posts at WarnerMedia

Laura Dames and Andrea Zapata were named to new senior ad sales posts at WarnerMedia.

Dames was promoted to executive VP, moving from executive VP, general manager of WarnerMedia Studios.

Zapata joins the company as head of research, data and insights, from VP of West Coast sales at Vevo. Earlier in her career she was head of research at Hulu.

Both execs join ad sales president JP Colaco’s leadership team, which also includes Katrina Cukaj, executive VP of ad sales and client partnerships, and Amy Leifer, executive VP of pricing, planning and operations.

“Andrea and Laura are both talented, innovative leaders who each bring a diverse array of history and expertise to our team, skills that are needed as we build the industry’s most effective video advertising service,” said Colaco. “It’s critical that as we share the full story of our IP, our value proposition to marketers and the results generated on their behalf are seamless and impactful. These dynamic leaders and their incredible teams will take our beloved suite of brands to the next level through marketing collaboration, insights and attribution.”

Dames succeeds Cukaj, who took her current position in March. Zapata is in a new post.