Sensical Taps Sharon Kroll Cohen for Top Marketing Slot

Kids-targeted streaming service Sensical has named former Nickelodeon executive Sharon Kroll Cohen to head its marketing efforts.

As vice president of marketing, Cohen will oversee content marketing, social media marketing, public relations and events for the Common Sense Networks-owned Sensical streaming service, which is targeted to kids 2 to 10 years of age.

Previously, Cohen was Executive VP for Nickelodeon Experiences, where she expanded the Nickelodeon brand and IP beyond their linear and digital platforms through real-word experiences, according to Sensical.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of partnering closely with Sharon on the launch of Sensical. Bringing the streaming service to life during the course of the pandemic certainly had its set of challenges, but Sharon’s commitment to excellence and determination to succeed impressed me beyond words,” said Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger in a statement. ■