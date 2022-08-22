Ross Lieberman is Exiting ACA Connects

Ross Lieberman, senior VP of government affairs for ACA Connects, is leaving at the end of the month, according to the association, which said he was exiting “to pursue other interests.”

Matt Polka, who helmed ACAC during the majority of Liberman's tenure, exited in July to spend more time with his family and pursue outside interests.

Lieberman, a member of the Federal Communications Bar Association, joined ACAC as VP of government affairs in June 2007 and was named senior VP in May 2014.

Lieberman “[has] delivered fantastic results for ACA Connects Members on any number of fronts, including broadband, voice and video issues,” said new ACAC president and CEO Grant Spellmeyer.

Among ACAC's victories in Washington during Lieberman's tenure were extending good faith retrans negotiation to buying groups (NCTC most prominently), money for the C-band transition, and helping shape the infrastructure bill's billions in broadband subsidy funding, said ACAC.

"Over the past 15 years, the ACA Connects board decided one big issue after another based on the candid appraisals offered by Ross stemming from his deep understanding of the political environment in which we had to operate," ACA Connects board chair Patricia Jo Boyers said. "We owe Ross a great deal."

Before joining ACAC, Lieberman was in government relations with Dish Network, which has been an ally of ACAC in calls for retransmission consent reform at the FCC and in Congress.

No word on who will succeed Lieberman. ACAC said it has begun the search process. ▪️