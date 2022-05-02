ACA Connects President Matt Polka Stepping Down

ACA Connects President Matt Polka is stepping down in July, according to the association, which represents small and midsized cable/broadband operators.

In announcing the leadership change, Polka said that after 25 years at the helm of the organization, he thought it was time to "pass on the privilege of leadership for the healthy growth and future success of the organization,” Polka said.

There‘s no word on a successor, but ACAC said it has almost wrapped up the search and expects to unveil the name during its mid-May board meeting.

Polka said he plans to spend more time writing, with his family, and serving his local church.

As for ACAC? “It’s onward and upward,” said Polka in announcing the move. “I will always be there for our members, the board, and the experienced ACAC team, whom I have been privileged, honored and blessed to serve for 25 years. But what is most important is the future success of our members and association, and that’s bigger than any one person. ... I know that new vision and energy will take ACA Connects to even greater accomplishments, built upon our solid foundation of doing things the right way and never backing down or giving up.”

Polka has headed the association since 1997 and before that, was VP and general counsel for Star Cable Associates and a communications attorney.

Under Polka, ACAC grew to be a lobbying force in D.C. for the interests of smaller cable and then broadband operators, including securing collective programming negotiation rights for its members. ■