US Cellular Vet Grant Spellmeyer To Head ACA Connects

The ACA Connects board has tapped veteran communications executive Grant Spellmeyer to succeed current president and CEO Matt Polka, who is exiting the association in July.

Spellmeyer was most recently VP of government affairs for US Cellular, bringing with him wireline and wireless legal issue experience at the local and national levels.

At US Cellular, he was responsible for directing federal and state legislative and regulatory for the 21-state carrier and was the company's primary contact with Congress and the FCC. He joined that company in 2006 from TDS Telecommunications — an ACAC member — where he was director of legal affairs and carrier relations.

“Grant Spellmeyer’s indisputable qualifications and his understanding of smaller, independent companies made it clear to me he’s the President and CEO we need at this time,” ACAC vice chairman Mike Bowker said.

“Simply put, Mr. Spellmeyer has a reputation for getting things done — and we like that at ACAC,” board chair Patricia Jo Boyers added.

“I look forward to working with ACAC’s experienced staff, ACAC members, and federal and state policymakers to strengthen the position of independent companies in the communications marketplace,” Spellmeyer said in a statement. “One overarching goal is to ensure ACAC members continue to succeed in providing consumers with a variety of competitive services — regardless of company size or geography — today and in the future.”

Spellmeyer's resume also includes telecom and corporate law at Axley Brynelson in Madison, Wisconsin (he earned his bachelor's degree in economics, master's degree in public policy and administration and law degree from the University of Wisconsin). He was also a legislative staffer in the Wisconsin Assembly, so he has seen state politics up close and personal, and was an intern to Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jon Wilcox.

“I want to thank Chairman Boyers, Vice Chairman Bowker, and the selection committee for their time and dedication to choosing the right person to be our next ACAC leader,” Polka said of his successor. “Grant Spellmeyer has an impeccable record and the essential experience needed to successfully guide the ACAC team and our members into the next 25 years.”

Polka announced his departure earlier this month, passing on to his successor a legacy of looking for common ground to achieve important goals as well as a willingness to be tapped as a resource going forward.

“We have always sought to find people in Washington who are willing to work together to solve the communications issues facing our citizens, nation and industry,” Polka told Multichannel News following the announcement of his departure. “We haven’t always agreed, but we have never been disagreeable. It hasn’t been the easiest path, but it has been the right path, and I am very proud that we stuck to it regardless of the political winds that always swirled around us.”

ACAC represents about 600 smaller and midsized cable, broadband and telecom carriers. ▪️