Sinclair Names Valerie Koonce GM Of Its Stations in Boise, Idaho
Exec was stations’ general sales manager from 2014 to 2018
Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Valerie Koonce is returning to KBOI and KYUU Boise, Idaho, as VP and general manager.
Koonce served as general sales manager for the stations from 2014 to 2018. More recently, she was marketing sales manager for Sinclair’s KUTV in Salt Lake City.
She succeeds Sharon Merrell, who left the station in August.
“Valerie is a seasoned media and sales executive and we are thrilled she is bringing her skills back to Boise to lead the teams at KBOI and KYUU as VP/GM,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of broadcast.
Koonce began her career as a new business account executive at KUTV, Salt Lake City, then owned by Viacom.
“I am honored and humbled to have this amazing opportunity to lead KBOI and KYUU in Boise,“ Koonce said. ”It has been a dream come true for me to lead a spectacular team in a city that I love. I look forward to serving the Treasure Valley community through our commitment to excellence. I am excited to be a part of the evolution of broadcasting and to bring our world-class marketing capabilities to Boise and beyond.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.