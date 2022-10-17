Sinclair Names Valerie Koonce GM Of Its Stations in Boise, Idaho

Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Valerie Koonce is returning to KBOI and KYUU Boise, Idaho, as VP and general manager.

Koonce served as general sales manager for the stations from 2014 to 2018. More recently, she was marketing sales manager for Sinclair’s KUTV in Salt Lake City.

She succeeds Sharon Merrell, who left the station in August.

“Valerie is a seasoned media and sales executive and we are thrilled she is bringing her skills back to Boise to lead the teams at KBOI and KYUU as VP/GM,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of broadcast.

Koonce began her career as a new business account executive at KUTV, Salt Lake City, then owned by Viacom.

“I am honored and humbled to have this amazing opportunity to lead KBOI and KYUU in Boise,“ Koonce said. ”It has been a dream come true for me to lead a spectacular team in a city that I love. I look forward to serving the Treasure Valley community through our commitment to excellence. I am excited to be a part of the evolution of broadcasting and to bring our world-class marketing capabilities to Boise and beyond.” ■