LiveRamp's Jay Prasad Named CEO of Relo Metrics

Jay Prasad, a veteran ad tech and measurement executive, was named CEO of Relo Metrics, formerly known as GumGum Sports.

Prasad, most recently LiveRamp's chief strategy officer for TV, succeeds Brian Kim.

In his new post, Prasad will aim to grow Relo Metrics, which uses artificial intelligence to measure the value of sports sponsorships and works with teams in the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL and English Premier League.

"Jay is the perfect leader to build on all of the success that Relo Metrics has achieved," said Phil Schraeder, member of Relo Metrics' board and CEO at GumGum, parent company of Relo Metrics. "His knowledge of the media sector is second to none and his experience working with large companies in the measurement and metrics industry is exactly what Relo Metrics needs. We’re so excited to welcome Jay into the company."

Before joining LiveRamp, Prasad was chief strategy and business officer at VideoAmp and VP, global business development and partnerships at TubeMogul. Earlier in his career, he held posts at FreeWheel and Yahoo and was a consultant with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young.

"Sports viewing has become increasingly strategic to media companies and brands, while becoming more fragmented and complex, with sports fans just as likely to be viewing TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, or watching sports via live or time-shifted streaming," Prasad said.

"Legacy measurement platforms haven't kept up with consumer behavior and simply aren’t set up to manage this change," he said. "With its AI-powered Computer Vision, real-time analytics capabilities and multichannel reach, Relo Metrics is exactly what the industry needs, and that's why I believe the company is primed for huge success. None of this would have been possible without Brian's leadership and I’m proud to be taking the baton from him and building on his impressive legacy." ■