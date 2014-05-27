Fates Roundup, Tuesday, May 27

ESPN vet George Bodenheimer (pictured) will step down from his role as executive chairman of the sports net at the end of May. Bodenheimer, who has been with ESPN since 1981, served as president from 1998 until the end of 2011, when he moved into his current advisory role. John Skipper succeeded Bodenheimer as president in January 2012. After his departure, Bodenheimer will shift his attention to The V Foundation, the organization he helped found with one-time coach Jim Valvano to find a cure for cancer.

Maury McIntyre has been upped to president and COO of the Television Academy, the organization announced on May 27. McIntyre, who most recently served as VP of digital at the TV Academy, succeeds Lucy Hood, who died in April.

NBC has shaken up its scripted department, combining development and current operations under comedy and drama divisions. Under the reorganization, Pearlena Igbokwe will serve as executive VP of drama programming with Vernon Sanders as executive VP of comedy programming. Tal Rabinowitz, NBC’s comedy development chief since 2011, will leave the company.

The New York State Broadcasters Association announced on May 27 that it will induct six people into its Hall of Fame. The inductees are: radio broadcaster John Cooper, Syracuse TV’s Nancy Duffy, WFAN radio host Mike Francesa, sportscaster Marty Glickman, former WIVB Buffalo GM Chris Musial, and WPIX New York’s Marvin Scott. The sextet will be feted by the organization during a Faith Jenkins-hosted dinner June 12. Country artist Kacey Musgraves is on tap to perform at the event.

Bob Jordan will step down as news director at KIRO Seattle at the end of June, he announced on May 27. Jordan, who has worked in the industry for 45 years, also spent time at sister Cox Media Group-owned station WFTV Orlando, holding various posts atop the newsroom.

Caroline Baumgard has been named chief creative officer of Banijay Studios North America, it was announced on May 27. Baumgard, who previously served as executive VP of development for Endemol USA, will oversee English-language content development for Banijay’s North America arm. She reports to David Goldberg, CEO of Banijay Studios North America and president of Banijay Group.

Turner Broadcasting made two executive appointments on May 27. The moves include the promotion of Veronica Sheehan to senior VP of global network, technology and studio operations for TBS, Inc. and Dawn Simonton as VP of network partnerships for TBS, Inc. Sheehan, who joined Turner in 1999, most recently served as senior VP of global network and technology operations. In her new role, she will oversee Turner Studios, U.S. network operations, and international technology and operations in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Simonton, who most recently served as senior director of strategy and sponsorship for Turner Sports ad sales, will now oversee TNT, TBS and TCM business relationships.

Method Studios Atlanta named May 27 Glen Bennett and Natalia Wrobel to its team. Bennett, who has worked in visual effects for more than 25 years, will serve as Method Atlanta’s senior visual effects supervisor. Wrobel, who joins the company as an effects producer from Light of Day, will work as a visual effects producer. Method Atlanta is the Georgia-based arm visual effects company Deluxe.

The Television Critics’ Association announced on May 27 the nominees for the 30th TCA Awards, which will be handed out during the TCA Summer Press Tour on July 19. CBS lead the nomination pack with nine, with HBO, FX and Fox garnering eight, seven and six nods, respectively. Click here for the full list of this year’s nominees.

Megan Pringle has been tapped to join WBAL-TV Baltimore’s morning news program News Today. Pringle, who served as a morning news anchor in the market for six years, will work with Mindy Basara and Jason Newton weekdays, reporting front he breaking news desk.

CBS entertainment chairman Nina Tassler will be honored by the Los Angeles Leadership Academy, the charter school announced on May 23. Tassler will be feted by the Lincoln Heights-area school during a fundraising dinner May 28 with actor Geena Davis on tap to present the CBS exec the award.

Mark Preston has been appointed executive editor of CNN Politics, it was announced on May 23. Preston, who most recently served as CNN’s political director, will oversee all of the net’s political event coverage.

Adrian Wojnarowski has joined the Fox Sports 1 team, where he will contribute to the net’s nightly show Fox Sports Live. Wojnarowski, who previously served as NBA columnist for Yahoo Sports, will also appear on America’s Pregame.

Elana Mandelup has been upped to VP of corporate communications at AMC Networks, it was announced on May 22. In her new role, Mandelup manages U.S. business and trade media relations for SundanceTV as well as AMC/Sundance Channel Global’s trade, business and consumer PR in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The industry vet, who joined the company in 2011, reports to Georgia Juvelis, senior VP of corporate communications at AMC Networks.

Maria Menounos has inked an overall deal with E!, the entertainment net announced on May 22. Menounos, who most recently hosted Extra, will helm a new entertainment news program for E! titled Untold With Maria Menounos. She will also contribute to network specials and Live From E!. The deal came on the heels of the net’s announcement that it had renewed its contract with Giuliana Rancic through 2016. As part of the extension, Rancic will continue to anchor E! News as well as continue to serve as the daily news program’s managing editor.

Lynn Berry has been tapped to host HLN’s Weekend Express, the network announced on May 21. Berry, who joined HLN in 2013, had been filling in as show host since December. HLN also named Brian McFayden sports anchor for Morning Express With Robin Meade. McFayden had been serving as sports correspondent for the show for several months. The news net also announced that Ali Nejad and Yasmin Vossoughian will be coming on board as correspondents.

Tracy Wolfson will lead CBS Sports’ NFL coverage, working with Jim Nantz and Phil Simms. Wolfson, who had worked as CBS Sports’ head college football reporter, will cover all Thursday Night Football broadcasts and some some Sunday afternoon games.

Incognito Software has tapped William L. Yan as chief operating officer, the broadband device provisioning provider announced on May 20. As COO, Yan will oversee the company’s targeted sales and business goals. He most recently served as the company’s senior VP of worldwide sales.

Revolt has bolstered its ad sales team with a number of appointments. The new members include: Michael Roche as senior VP of ad sales; Julie Pinkwater as VP of client development; and Aaron Woods, Henry Villa III, Matthew Colban and Alexander Hunter as account executives, ad sales.