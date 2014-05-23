L.A. Charter School to Honor Tassler

The Los Angeles Leadership Academy announced Friday that it will honor CBS entertainment chairman Nina Tassler at its fundraising dinner May 28. Actor Geena Davis will present Tassler with the award.

“I’m very pleased to be honored by the Los Angeles Leadership Academy, whose innovative curriculum prepares urban students to succeed in college and to lead positive, fulfilling lives,” Tassler said.

Los Angeles Leadership Academy is a charter school in L.A.’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood that features a dual-language immersion program.

“Nina Tassler is the highest ranking Latina in the entertainment industry,” said the school’s founder, Roger Lowenstein. “When she visited our dual language immersion elementary program, she ‘got it’ immediately.”