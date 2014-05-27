KIRO News Director Jordan Retiring

Bob Jordan, news director at KIRO Seattle, has announced he’s retiring at the end of June.

He wrote on Twitter: “After 45 years in TV, it's time for the next chapter in life. I'm happy to be retiring, effective the end of June. 'The Rest is the Best.'”

Cox Media Group owns KIRO, a CBS affiliate, and Jordan’s previous employer, WFTV Orlando. Jordan had multiple stints atop the WFTV newsroom, and has also been general manager and anchor at the station at different times.

Rick Gevers’ Newsletter says Jordan will turn 68 in July.

TV critic Hal Boedeker of the Orlando Sentinel called him “one of the crucial players in the history of Central Florida TV news.”