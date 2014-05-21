Giuliana Rancic Extends E! Deal

E! announced Wednesday that it has extended its overall deal with Giuliana Rancic through April, 2016. Under the agreement, Rancic will continue to serve as anchor and managing editor of daily news broadcast E! News.

Rancic also hosts red-carpet coverage for E! as well as the interview show Beyond Candid with Giuliana. She cohosts Fashion Police with Joan Rivers, Kelly Osbourne and George Kotsiopoulos and stars with husband Bill Rancic on the reality series Giuliana & Bill.

“Giuliana has been an important part of the E! family for twelve years now and we are thrilled to extend her overall deal with the network,” said Cyndi McClellan, president, network strategy and E! News, for E!

Rancic joined E! in 2002 as a correspondent for E! News.